The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849,569 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Trade Desk worth $224,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,194 shares of company stock worth $62,518,952. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 515.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

