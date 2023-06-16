The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,870 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976 ($24.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,811.50 ($22.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,815.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,800.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,144.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93).

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

