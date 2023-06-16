Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $137,978.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

VeriSign stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

