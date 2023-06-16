Tim A. Makowski Sells 3,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

