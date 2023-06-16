Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £134.00 million, a PE ratio of -5,715.00 and a beta of 0.75.

