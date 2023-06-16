Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,588. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $722,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.