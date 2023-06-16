Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rover Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rover Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Rover Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $915.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.