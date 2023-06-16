TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

