TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of THS opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.42.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

