Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 4,410 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.