Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 4,410 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.