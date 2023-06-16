Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,430 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $297.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

