Trust Investment Advisors Buys 454 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

