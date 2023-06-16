Trust Investment Advisors Buys 486 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.