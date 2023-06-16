Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 13,846 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,846 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

EA stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

