Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $282.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

