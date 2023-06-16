Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

