Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $269.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.97. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.18 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

