Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day moving average of $364.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

