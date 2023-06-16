Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

