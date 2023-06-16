Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day moving average of $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

