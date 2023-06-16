Trust Investment Advisors Has $960,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,034.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

