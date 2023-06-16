Trust Investment Advisors Has $960,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,034.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
