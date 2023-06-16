Trust Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $86.78 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.