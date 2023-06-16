Trust Investment Advisors Invests $1.23 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Trading Up 1.8 %

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.