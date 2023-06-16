Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $654,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems
In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
