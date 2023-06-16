Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

