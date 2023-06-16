Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $251.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

