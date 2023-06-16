Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,121 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

