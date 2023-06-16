Trust Investment Advisors Sells 318 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

