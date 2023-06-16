Trust Investment Advisors Sells 59 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

STZ stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.