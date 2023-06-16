Trust Investment Advisors Takes $2.60 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Hologic makes up about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

