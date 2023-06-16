Trust Investment Advisors Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $100,437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $24,514,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

