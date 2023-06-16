UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 275.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

