Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

