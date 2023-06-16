Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Union Heritage Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.1% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 218,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,460,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,865,000 after buying an additional 62,984 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.