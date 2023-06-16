Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Update

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 249,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Unisys has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

