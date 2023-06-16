United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

