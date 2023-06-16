United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

