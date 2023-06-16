Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 298,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 496,958 shares.The stock last traded at $81.38 and had previously closed at $80.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.