Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

