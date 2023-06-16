Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

