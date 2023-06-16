Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

