Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 59,167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

