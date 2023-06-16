VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 64,144 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.