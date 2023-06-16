Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.48. 75,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 680,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $151,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,340.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

