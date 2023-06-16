Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

VWDRY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

