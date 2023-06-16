VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VIA optronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VIA optronics

About VIA optronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics AG ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,985 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 7.48% of VIA optronics worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.