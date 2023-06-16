VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.
VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:VICI opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.69.
Institutional Trading of VICI Properties
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.