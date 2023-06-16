VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

