Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Alembic Global Advisors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.5 %

SPCE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.