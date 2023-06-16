Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VIRI stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
