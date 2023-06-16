Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $260.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

